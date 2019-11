× WVC police seek missing 12-year-old

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who they say is missing and possibly at risk.

Brisa Ramirez was last seen at Kennedy Jr. High on Tuesday, wearing dark pants and a dark “Kennedy Jr.” sweatshirt.

Police say she is in need of medication.

Call West Valley City Police at 801-840-4000 with any information on her whereabouts.