Why now is the best time to buy a car and share the love

The PLACE co-host Suba Bleu Miller stopped by to talk about Share The Love.

Subaru's Share The Love takes place now through January 2, 2020, where every car sold a total of $300 is donated to charity.

Mark Miller Subaru is pleased to announce two hometown charity partners for Share The Love: The Malinois Foundation and The Sharing Place.

You're invited to come meet the hometown charity partners each Saturday throughout the campaign at both Mark Miller Subaru dealerships (Midtown and South Towne). They will be on-site with activities for guests.

In addition, Mark Miller Subaru is announcing the new #ReturnTheLove campaign, giving back to customers. For every car sold at Mark Miller Subaru during Share The Love, the buyer will have the chance to have 3 years of payments forgiven! Full contest details can be found at: markmillersubaru.com.

Also, as Mark Miller Subaru honors hometown heroes this year, they are partnering with Operation Hero to display their Fallen Soldier Memorial at the South Towne location throughout the Share The Love campaign. The public is welcome to visit the memorial!

For more information please visit: markmillersubaru.com.