SNOWBIRD, Utah — Ski resorts are opening this week, and with that comes preparing for avalanche rescues and making sure they have fully staffed crews.

Gator is a 10-week-old puppy in training to be Snowbird's newest ski patrol dog. She will join Frankie, Trailer, Marty and Gus in this year's ski patrol training class.

In just a year and a half, Gator will be fully trained and ready to take on the real search.