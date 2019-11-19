SLC and Millcreek one step closer to finalizing land deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — A land deal reached between Salt Lake City and Millcreek in September is one step closer to being finalized after a non-contentious public comment hearing.

Nobody spoke against the agreement at a meeting of the Salt Lake City Council Tuesday night.

Salt Lake City will turn over about five acres of land between 1300 East and Highland Drive, as well as a roundabout near 2300 East and I-80.

Millcreek plans to develop a downtown area on the parcel.

“It’s going to allow for a collaborative development effort to improve transportation in that area," Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini said. "Also, our development will complement what Salt Lake City has on the other side of the street.”

In return, Salt Lake City retains the land rights to the area that includes the Brickyard Shopping Plaza. Millcreek will also pay Salt Lake City about $60,000 per year for 10 years as compensation for lost tax revenue.

“It’s much better for us to find mutually beneficial ways,” said Salt Lake City Council member Andrew Johnston. “Salt Lake City gets made whole with some tax revenue for several years going forward.”

The agreement will go before the Millcreek City Council on Monday, and the Salt Lake City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on December 3.