Santa is coming to town in a very magical way!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa will be arriving in a magical way in Salt Lake City on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

He'll be moving from rooftop to rooftop at City Creek Center, right in front of the food court, before landing in front of the giant fireplace and finally moving into his Lantern Cottage for the season. That all happens prompting at 7:00 p.m.

Right before that, at 6:00 p.m. guests at City Creek Center can enjoy the Candy Windows at Macy's being revealed.

And stick around because at 8:00 p.m., guests can gather in the courtyard near Nordstrom for a special performance by the Westminster College Dance Program. The performance will be capped off with the 2019 debut of the America First Credit Union Fire Fountain Show.

All season long City Creek has a holiday experience waiting for you, including beautiful Christmas Decor that was custom-created. That includes approximately 24 miles of lights! The Giant Christmas Tree located in Richards Court just outside Nordstrom is thirty feet tall and weighs 3,000 pounds with lights and decor. The Giant Wreaths located on each end of the retail galleries are so large that a grown man six feet tall can comfortably stand inside them. The decor also features four storybook lanterns which showcase beloved classic storybooks.

When it's time to visit Santa, you can shop and dine instead of waiting in line! Guests can check in with Santa's elves and be placed in a virtual line until it is time to visit Santa. You'l get a text when it's time. Santa will be at City Creek Center Monday through Saturday, 10am to 9pm through Christmas Eve when he returns to the North Pole at 6 p.m. America First Credit Union members receive 50% off photo packages when they use their America First Credit Union Visa debit or credit card. Photo packages start at $34.99. Visits with Santa are always free.

Santa also has special days for guests to visit with their dogs. Santa Paws takes place all day long on December 3, 10, 17 and 24 for our guests and their well-behaved pups. Dogs and their families who visit Santa during Santa Paws will receive a special gift (while supplies last), and one free regular admission ticket to Hogle Zoo's Zoo Lights with every photo package purchased.

One of City Creek Center`s favorite attractions is the Transcend fountain located just outside of Nordstrom. Created by WET Design, the same company who created the famed fountains at Bellagio in Las Vegas, Transcend is choreographed with music and lights. After dusk, fire appears with the water in the fountain shows. After Santa arrives on November 21 through December 31, the fountain will feature special holiday shows. Feature shows at 7 PM and 9 PM will showcase three special fountain shows.

For more information please visit: shopcitycreekcenter.com.