Post Malone to return to Salt Lake City in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY – Post Malone has announced his Runaway Tour will return to Salt Lake City in March of 2020.

The part-time Utahn will perform at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 21, 2020 with support from Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh. Tickets go on sale Tuesday afternoon.

Post Malone performed a 20-song set at Vivint Smart Home Arena on Nov. 11, 2019.