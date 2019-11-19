× New USU study shows impact of technology on relationships

LOGAN – New research from Utah State University is shedding light on the impacts that technology can have on relationships.

Here are the survey findings:

88% agree that technology interference is a big problem in our society, with 62% of those surveyed agreeing that it is a big problem in their family.

70% reported that technology interrupts family time at least occasionally.

45% consider technology a big problem in their marriage.

More than one-third of adults use technology in their bed every night or almost every night.

43% report that their spouse/partner uses technology in bed every night or almost every night. That may be why nearly 25% feel like their partner’s use of technology in bed interferes with their sexual relationship.

55% feel like their spouse/partner spends too much time on their cell phone, and 48% wish their significant other would spend less time on their cell phone and more time with their children.

53% believe they personally are on their cell phone too much, while 59% believe their spouse or partner is on it too much.

6 out of 10 adults say they’re concerned about the influence technology has on their relationship with their children, and nearly one in four wish they had more information about technology and parenting, but don’t know where to turn.

38% of adults admit to using technology at least occasionally while eating at home with family members. This only drops slightly to 35% for those who report using technology while eating at a restaurant with their spouse or partner at least occasionally.

As part of the survey of 631 parents across the United States between the ages of 21 and 60, researchers created the initiatives K-TOOB (Kick Technology Out of Beds) and K-TOOT (Kick Technology Off of Tables).

The initiatives are meant to strengthen relationships between couples as well as between parents and their children.

75% of those surveyed said that K-TOOB is a good idea, and 88% believe that K-TOOT is a good idea.

Study authors say the overall survey results show that higher levels of technology use and technology interference add up to significantly less time spent together as a couple, less satisfaction and connection, and higher levels of depression and anxiety.