Warm, dry weather for Utah Monday; rain and snow expected later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah will start the week with warm and dry weather on Monday, and it will get even warmer Tuesday.

A slow-moving storm will cross the southwest desert during the middle of the week. This will bring widespread valley rain and mountain snow to Southern, Central, and Eastern Utah.

Wet weather will spread north on Wednesday and last through Thursday. The storm will mainly bring rain in the valleys, with snow in the mountains.

There could be a rain/snow mix in the valleys, but if so it will be light and taper off pretty quickly as the storm moves away.

The weather should dry out again by Friday and stay that way for the weekend.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news and weather on Fox 13's website and mobile app.

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.