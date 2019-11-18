Rich’s Picks: Great news for music lovers!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's great news for music lovers in this week's Rich's Picks.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019 back to Salt Lake City on Wednesday, November 20 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Following that at "The Viv":

11/21 - The Chainsmokers

World War Joy Tour

12/6 - Brandi Carlile

with Tanya Tucker

12/20 - The Piano Guys

A Christmas Together Tour

12/27 - Cirque Musica

Holiday Wishes

JANUARY 2020

1/31/2020 - Miranda Lambert

Wild Card Tour

2/23 - TobyMac

Hits Deep Tour

2/27 - Blake Shelton

Friends and Heroes 2020

If outdoor concerts are your thing, you'll want to see "Pretenders", opening for Journey at USANA Amphitheater. That show is May 21, 2020.

The Black Crows will also be at USANA on September 1, 2020 and a few days later on September 24, you can enjoy the KISS: End of the Road World Tour!

Find all ticket information at: livenation.com.