Rich’s Picks: Great news for music lovers!

There's great news for music lovers in this week's Rich's Picks.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra is bringing their highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019 back to Salt Lake City on Wednesday, November 20 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
Following that at "The Viv":
11/21 - The Chainsmokers
World War Joy Tour
12/6 - Brandi Carlile
with Tanya Tucker
12/20 - The Piano Guys
A Christmas Together Tour
12/27 - Cirque Musica
Holiday Wishes
JANUARY 2020
1/31/2020 - Miranda Lambert
Wild Card Tour
2/23 - TobyMac
Hits Deep Tour
2/27 - Blake Shelton
Friends and Heroes 2020
If outdoor concerts are your thing, you'll want to see "Pretenders", opening for Journey at USANA Amphitheater. That show is May 21, 2020.
The Black Crows will also be at USANA on September 1, 2020 and a few days later on September 24, you can enjoy the KISS: End of the Road World Tour!
Find all ticket information at: livenation.com.