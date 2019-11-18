Rain and snow storms expected in central and southern Utah this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UTAH — Rain and snow are forecast to hit southern and central Utah this week starting Tuesday.

High pressure will keep the weather mild, dry and warm on Monday, but a storm moving by to the south will bring colder, wet weather during the middle of the week. Widespread valley rain and mountain snow is expected across southern and central Utah from Tuesday evening and continuing through Thursday. Precipitation will spread into northern Utah on Wednesday but will be much lighter than across the south. It will dry out again by Friday.

Weather warnings and advisories have been issued in 21 counties across the state during the week, including flash flood warnings. Click here to check your area for potential extreme weather.