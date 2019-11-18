Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pumpkin Maple Pot de Crème with Gingersnap Crumble

Serves 8

Ingredients:

For Pot de Crème

1 cup heavy cream

¾ cup milk

2/3 maple syrup

¾ cup pumpkin puree

7 large egg yolks

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon fresh grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon salt

For Gingersnap Crumble

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons dark brown sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup gingersnap cookies, coarsely crushed

Directions:

For Pot de Crème

Combine the heavy cream, milk, pumpkin and maple syrup in a small saucepan over medium heat until just simmering and remove from heat. Whisk together the egg yolks and the rest of the ingredients in a bowl. Slowly pour the hot cream mixture into the yolk mixture in a slow steady stream whisking constantly. Divide the mixture among 8 (4-ounce) ramekins. Place the ramekins on the solid pan and place inside the Convection Steam Oven. Select Steam mode set to 190 degrees. Bake until the custards barely jiggle in the center when shaken, about 20-30 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer the ramekins to a rack and let cool 30 minutes. Transfer to Sub-Zero and allow to chill at least 2 hours before serving. Just before serving, top with gingersnap crumble and whipped cream.

For Gingersnap Crumble

In a food processor, pulse the flour, brown sugar, salt, and butter until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the crushed gingersnaps and pulse 2 or 3 times, just to incorporate the cookies.