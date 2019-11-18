Master Muffler announces their 4th Annual Christmas Car Giveaway!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brian Everill, Master Muffler Co-Owner, says each year they restore vehicles to top-notch working condition.

The expert mechanics donate their time and effort to get the cars ready for a giveaway!

If you know a family or individual in need who could use come community spirit this holiday, now is the time to nominate them.

Go to: mastermuffler.net/christmas-giveaway.

Recipients receive more than just a car. Presents, gas cards, and groceries are also filled inside of the vehicle. The family will also receive free maintenance for all of 2020, courtesy of the staff and crew at Master Muffler.

Master Muffler is also accepting donations to help purchase those gas cards.. You can donate online or in any Master Muffler location.