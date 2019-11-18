Judge to hear arguments in inland port lawsuit Monday; decorum order prohibits disruptions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Monday's hearing for a motion to dismiss a lawsuit over the Inland Port Authority comes with a decorum order prohibiting audible comments and "uncivil" behavior.

Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski filed a lawsuit earlier this year, arguing the Inland Port Authority is unconstitutional and that it steps on city authority on taxation and other matters.

The Inland Port Authority and the Utah Attorney General's Office have both asked for that lawsuit to be dismissed.

The judge for Monday's hearing issued a decorum order Friday, which states that people who disrupt the hearing face up to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

The order also prohibits bags, backpacks or containers among any attendees, with an exception for attorneys and their staff.

The decorum order comes after numerous protests have disrupted meetings of the Utah Inland Port Authority. The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has leveled criminal charges against a number of demonstrators for a protest in July that authorities said led to violence and vandalism.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. at Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City.