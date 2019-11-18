Fire destroys vacant home in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A vacant home in Salt Lake City was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire near 50 South and 900 West around 12:30 a.m.

The home was vacant but the electricity was still on.

Firefighters said the damage to the structure will make it difficult to investigate and determine the cause.

"We had a lot of spot fires in there because the roof of the walls collapsed on itself, and so that makes some deep seeded fires that are going to take a little while for us to get to the bottom of," said Capt. Tony Stowe of Salt Lake City Fire.

No injuries were reported.

The home is considered a total loss.