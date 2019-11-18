Fire destroys vacant home in Salt Lake City

Posted 6:35 am, November 18, 2019, by

SALT LAKE CITY -- A vacant home in Salt Lake City was destroyed by fire early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a two-alarm fire near 50 South and 900 West around 12:30 a.m.

The home was vacant but the electricity was still on.

Firefighters said the damage to the structure will make it difficult to investigate and determine the cause.

"We had a lot of spot fires in there because the roof of the walls collapsed on itself, and so that makes some deep seeded fires that are going to take a little while for us to get to the bottom of," said Capt. Tony Stowe of Salt Lake City Fire.

No injuries were reported.

The home is considered a total loss.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.