× Fire burns several acres at Camp Williams

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah — Firefighters with Unified Fire Authority and Eagle Mountain Fire Department responded to Camp Williams Monday morning to extinguish a brush fire.

According to the Utah National Guard, the fire had burned about seven acres by 12:20 p.m.

“Be advised, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters may be flying low over Redwood Road and dipping from Jordan River,” a tweet from UNG said.

Watch FOX 13 News for updates.