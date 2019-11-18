Find your soulmate at the ‘Fall in Love’ adoption event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 'Fall in Love' adoption event was created to help pets find their forever homes and make room for transfers from overcrowded shelters.

The one-day event will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 10am to 7pm at the Humane Society of Utah. You can view all available pets on utahhumane.org/adopt. Then, bring the family down to meet the pet in person and see if there's a connection. Deann Shepherd with the Humane Society of Utah says pets get adopted quickly, which is a good thing. So you may come to meet one pet, but if they're no longer available, you may fall in love with another. There will be adoption counselors to speak with you to make sure it's a good fit for the pet and the family.

Mountain America is committed to helping the Humane Society with their life-saving mission. Brittani Forbush with Mountain American say they've saved hundreds of pets through the Pet of the Week program and look forward to saving hundreds more this coming weekend. This year, the event was moved up to the weekend before Thanksgiving, to get pets to their forever homes before the holiday.

For more information please visit: macu.com and utahhumane.org/adopt.