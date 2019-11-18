Are your boots made for walking

You have probably noticed tons of ankle boots this year, but Personal Stylist & Image Consultant Dani Slaugh says that doesn't mean that taller boots are a complete faux pas. In fact, she says, whatever your lifestyle, active or glam, there's a boot for you.
Dani joined us with some boots that are meant for walking, and others that are meant for the catwalk.
• Characteristics of boots are meant for walking:
1. Sneaker bottom
2. Waffle bottom
3. Generally a lower heel height, 2-2-1/2' is her fav
• Mid heel boots can take you from day to evening.
• Boots for cat walking include:
1. Light colored suede
2. High heeled slouchy boot
Find more information at: www.StyleByDani.com.