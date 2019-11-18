Are your boots made for walking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You have probably noticed tons of ankle boots this year, but Personal Stylist & Image Consultant Dani Slaugh says that doesn't mean that taller boots are a complete faux pas. In fact, she says, whatever your lifestyle, active or glam, there's a boot for you.

Dani joined us with some boots that are meant for walking, and others that are meant for the catwalk.

• Characteristics of boots are meant for walking:

1. Sneaker bottom

2. Waffle bottom

3. Generally a lower heel height, 2-2-1/2' is her fav

• Mid heel boots can take you from day to evening.

• Boots for cat walking include:

1. Light colored suede

2. High heeled slouchy boot

Find more information at: www.StyleByDani.com.