3 dead in shooting at Walmart in Duncan, Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Oklahomoa — Three people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart store in Oklahoma, the Duncan Police Department said.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the store Monday morning, police said. One female and two males are among the victims and a handgun was found at the scene.

“At this time we can confirm a shooting in Walmart parking lot. We have 3 deceased individuals. 1 Female and 1 Male were deceased in the car and 1 Male outside of the car. A handgun was found on scene. We will update as more information comes in,” police said.

Multiple reports say the alleged shooter is among the dead.