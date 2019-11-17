Vehicle splits in half, driver dies in Salt Lake City accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – A 19-year-old man is dead after a major accident on Redwood Road Saturday night.

The accident happened around 6:00 pm. According Lieutenant Brett Olsen with the Salt Lake Police Department, the man was driving at a high rate of speed when he clipped the front end of a vehicle that was attempting to turn.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. The vehicle was split in half , and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the other vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Because of the accident, Redwood Road was closed between 800 and 1300 south for several hours to allow for cleanup and investigation.