Vehicle splits in half, driver dies in Salt Lake City accident

Posted 7:35 am, November 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:50AM, November 17, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY – A 19-year-old man is dead after a major accident on Redwood Road Saturday night.

The accident happened around 6:00 pm. According Lieutenant Brett Olsen with the Salt Lake Police Department, the man was driving at a high rate of speed when he clipped the front end of a vehicle that was attempting to turn.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. The vehicle was split in half , and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers in the other vehicle were treated for non-life threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Because of the accident, Redwood Road was closed between 800 and 1300 south for several hours to allow for cleanup and investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.