Multiple agencies mourn the passing of Fire Marshal Russ Groves

Russ Groves, a Fire Marshal with over 40 years of experience, passed away between Friday night and Saturday morning, according to South Salt Lake Fire Chief Terry Addison.

Groves worked for multiple fire departments around the valley, including Salt Lake County, Midvale, and Murray.

He joined the South Salt Lake Fire Department as their Fire Marshal three years ago, where he assisted in inspections and investigations.

Numerous agencies have voiced their support on social media, including posting photos of a SSLFD badge with a red and black band, which indicates mourning.

This is a developing story.