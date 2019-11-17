3 Questions with Bob Evans: Salt Lake Tribune’s Nate Carlisle and Trent Nelson on covering tragic deaths in Mexico

SALT LAKE CITY — Families are reeling after inexplicable horror on a remote dirt road in Sonora, Mexico earlier this month.
Three women and six children with dual citizenship and ties to Utah were massacred in cold blood by a Mexican drug cartel.
For journalists, covering this story is a necessity — but a very difficult thing. And it can be extremely dangerous, considering who is really in charge in Sonora.
But Nate Carlisle and Trent Nelson with the Pulitzer Prize-winning Salt Lake Tribune took it upon themselves to go in and get the story.
FOX 13's Bob Evans sat down with the reporter-photographer pair and asked them three questions.
You can watch the full interview here: