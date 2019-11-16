SAR teams rescue injured rock climbers twice in two days from same spot near Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Grand County Search and Rescue responded twice in 24 hours to the same place to rescue fallen rock climbers on Thursday and Friday.

Two climbers fell while climbing routes on “Sister Superior,” a sandstone summit near Moab. Both were taken by medical helicopter from a narrow ridge at the base of a vertical sandstone wall. One was able to walk to a waiting helicopter, and the other had to be lowered to an area accessible to the helicopter.

Details on the climbers’ injuries were not specified.