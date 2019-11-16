× ‘Real Housewives’ series coming to Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Cable network Bravo announced the addition of Salt Lake City to its “Real Housewives” reality show.

At Bravo TV’s “BravoCon,” Andy Cohen touted the latest city to be in the reality-TV franchise.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City takes viewers into an undiscovered world that is about so much more than religion, although the Mormon church is undeniably ingrained in the culture. In the majestic mountains of Utah is a hidden social circle made up of successful women who have created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands,” the network said in a press release announcing the show.

“With Hollywood’s exclusive Sundance Film Festival in their backyards, these Type-A power-brokers are accustomed to rubbing elbows with A-listers and what party list you are on means everything. They have mastered running wildly successful enterprises by day and enjoy après ski at the finest resorts by night, all the while raising extraordinary and unconventional families.

“Here perfection is not an aspiration, it’s a mandate. They hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go sideways, but lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it most.”

The show is expected to premiere in 2020. No announcements were made on who was cast. The reality show has been tabloid fodder with shows in Beverly Hills, Atlanta, New York, Orange County, Washington D.C. and other locales.

The announcement had people on social media chatting about who could be cast and why Salt Lake City. Mayor Jackie Biskupski even reacted: