Police looking for two suspects in Saturday morning shooting

SALT LAKE CITY – Authorities are still searching for two suspects after a man was shot in the leg early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened at Eagle’s Landing Apartments, at 633 Bunbury Cove in Salt Lake.

According to police, a man was leaving a party to meet his dad, who was parked outside.

On his way to that vehicle, a woman approached him and started to punch him.

The woman was accompanied by another man, who removed a gun from her purse and shot the father in the leg as he approached the fight.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital, and is expected to recover.

The suspects reportedly left the scene in a red truck. The woman was described as Hispanic with strawberry blonde hair. She was wearing dark jeans and knee high boots at the time.

The man was also described as Hispanic, and was not wearing a shirt at the time, which revealed tattoos all over his body.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.