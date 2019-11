Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SYRACUSE – The Pizza Factory at 725 West and 1700 South is closed after a fire broke out on the roof Friday night.

The Syracuse Fire Department was able to stop the fire before it got into the building, though damages are still estimated between $60,000 and $100,000.

The business was closed, and the few employees that were in the building were able to get out, even before the fire department arrived.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.