INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION — Two astronauts will spend more than 6 hours in space suits repairing a cosmic ray detector Friday morning.

Andrew Morgan and Luca Parmitano began their spacewalk at 4:39 a.m. MT, and the repair job is expected to take 6.5 hours.

NASA is streaming the repair at the International Space Station in the tweet embedded above.