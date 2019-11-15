Warm weather for Utahns again Friday, but a cold front arrives Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Most Utahns can expect dry and mild weather Friday, with temps still running well-above average.

The inversion is still in place, so residents in those areas can expect another hazy day.

Yellow (“Moderate”) air quality is forecast for Salt Lake and Utah counties. View the air quality forecast for your area on the Department of Environmental Quality's page.

The Inversion should weaken Saturday, making for better air quality.

A dry cold front will move through the state Saturday, cooling things off noticeably for the weekend.

Snow flurries are possible over the far northern mountains early Saturday, but otherwise conditions will be dry.

Temperatures should warm up again by early next week.

The dry spell might finally end the middle of next week with a chance of wet weather, especially in Southern Utah.

