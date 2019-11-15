One killed, two injured in crash on US 40 near Heber City

Posted 12:46 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, November 15, 2019

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and two people were injured after a crash involving a pickup and a semi truck on US-40 Friday morning.

The Utah Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. on US 40 near mile marker 29, which is south of Heber City.

One person was killed in the crash. Their identity has not yet been released.

One person was flown to a hospital and another transported by ground ambulance. Both suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

