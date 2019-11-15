Motorcyclist killed in I-215 accident

Posted 9:19 pm, November 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:21PM, November 15, 2019

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A motorcycle rider was killed Friday evening after losing control and colliding with another vehicle on Interstate 215.

The Utah Highway Patrol says a motorcycle was getting on I-215 to go northbound from 4700 South around 6 p.m. when the rider lost control and slid to the middle of the freeway, where it was hit by another vehicle. The motorcyclist was killed.

The accident also started a fire after the motorcycle got caught under the vehicle and sparked a blaze. Fire crews arrived and were able to put it out.

The name of the deceased was not made available immediately.

