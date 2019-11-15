× Latter-day Saint church pulls missionaries from Cochabamba, Bolivia due to civil unrest

COCHABAMBA, Bolivia — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is evacuating dozens of missionaries in the Cochabamba, Bolivia area due to safety concerns related to civil unrest there.

“The Church is in the process of transferring 63 missionaries from the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. This is due to growing political unrest as well as the U.S. government’s recent decision to pull non-emergency workers from that country. The missionaries — who are all from North America — are being temporarily reassigned to other missions,” a news release from the Latter-day Saint church said.

A few missionaries who were nearing the end of their missions will simply return home.

Latter-day Saint missionaries in other parts of Bolivia will stay where they are.

“The safety of our missionaries is our highest priority, and we will continue to carefully monitor developments in Bolivia and make further adjustments and decisions as circumstances require. We pray for the people in Bolivia as they navigate this difficult time in their country,” the news release said.