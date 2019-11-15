Day care worker fired over note telling mother to put son on diet and ‘go away’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGWOOD, TEXAS (WGHP) – A Texas mother is outraged after she found a note in her child's lunchbox that said she should put her son on a diet, KTRK reports.

The worker has reportedly been fired.

"The thing that upset me the most is that this is bullying," said Francesca, the child's mother.

Francesca says her 5-year-old son had been going to Rocking Horse Day Care in Kingwood for three years and she never had any problems.

"I do everything in my power to build my son up and make him feel good about himself because he is amazing," Francesca said.

She had recently made diet changes for her son's lunch and wrote a note to be supportive, asking the workers on Tuesday "Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I'm thinking about him."

That same note came back in the lunchbox that night and had this written at the bottom:

"No! put him on a diet and go away."

"To know a grown-up who knows how hard life is and how mean people can be can say something like that, especially about a child...there's something wrong," Francesca said.

She alerted the day care which then investigated and told her the employee never intended for her to see what was written.

A director at the center tells says the employee admitted to writing the message and was fired.

He also said they're very sorry this happened.

Francesca has had to take her son with her to work the past two days while she tries to find a new day care.

"I put a lot of trust into this school to take care of him and it just really hurt me," Francesca said.