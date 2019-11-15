Davis School District dismissed from lawsuit over teacher convicted of sex abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — A federal judge has dismissed the Davis School District, its school board and a number of administrators from a lawsuit over a teacher convicted of sexual abuse.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert Shelby also dropped some of the students suing over the abuse. That leaves one plaintiff and the lone defendant being now-former teacher Brianne Altice, and a single count of infliction of emotional distress. A court docket order filed on Thursday showed the changes to the lawsuit.

Judge Shelby also scheduled a jury trial in February 2020.

Altice was recently paroled after serving prison time for sexual abuse. She was convicted of sexually abusing three students when she was a teacher at Davis High School.

A subsequent federal lawsuit, filed by some of those victims and their families, accused the Davis School District of ignoring problems with Altice. The Davis School District argued it had no prior knowledge of the alleged misconduct.

FOX 13 is not naming the plaintiffs as they are victims of sexual abuse.