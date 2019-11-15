Booming Forward: Never too early to think about taxes

November 15, 2019

Getting your tax information is never a fun project, but why not do your future self a nice favor and do some of the legwork a little early? Many agencies are getting ready to assist taxpayers with understanding and taking full advantage of any new laws coming our way.

AARP TAX AID PROGRAM:  AARP https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH TAX AID PROGRAM:   https://attheu.utah.edu/facultystaff/tax-assistance/

UTAH STATE TAX COMMISSION:  https://incometax.utah.gov

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX ASSISTANCE:  https://www.irs.gov/help/tac-locations-where-in-person-document-verification-is-provided

