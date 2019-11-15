Booming Forward: Never too early to think about taxes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Getting your tax information is never a fun project, but why not do your future self a nice favor and do some of the legwork a little early? Many agencies are getting ready to assist taxpayers with understanding and taking full advantage of any new laws coming our way.

AARP TAX AID PROGRAM: AARP https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/aarp_taxaide/

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH TAX AID PROGRAM: https://attheu.utah.edu/facultystaff/tax-assistance/

UTAH STATE TAX COMMISSION: https://incometax.utah.gov

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX ASSISTANCE: https://www.irs.gov/help/tac-locations-where-in-person-document-verification-is-provided