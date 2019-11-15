× Arches, Canyonlands and natl. monuments announce winter hours

MOAB, Utah — Visitor centers in southeastern Utah’s national parks and monuments will have reduced hours through the holiday season.

In a press release, the parks announced their new hours that visitors’ centers will be open.

Arches Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and closed only on Dec. 25.

The Needles Visitor Center at Canyonlands National Park will only open for a half-day on Nov. 28, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will close for the winter at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and will reopen March 1, 2020.

Island in the Sky Visitor Center at Canyonlands National Park will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. It will be open daily through Dec. 31. Beginning January 1, 2020, the visitor center will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays through February. It will resume daily operation on March 1, 2020.

Visitor centers at Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday and closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. They will resume daily operation in mid-April 2020.

The parks themselves are open year-round, and permits are still required for all overnight backcountry use through the winter. For more information, visit the National Park Service website or contact the backcountry office at 435-259-4351 or canypermits@nps.gov.