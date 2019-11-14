Worldly food right in our own backyard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Salt Lake Foodie Chase says you don't have to travel far to find worldly food -- it's right here in our own backyard!

Chase joined us with three of his picks for flavor from around the world.

India Palace/Curry Pizza - South Jordan

Chasey says, "I just found my favorite Chicken Tikka! I like to consider myself a connoisseur of this dish. The chicken was juicy and the unique flavors were strong! I've found so many Indian restaurants skip on the high quality ingredients and have made this amazing cuisine bland. Of course I had to do the butter chicken (swipe left) and GUESS WHAT? They do it right!! I had to ask why it tasted so AMAZING. Well they use clarified butter instead of cheaper ingredients to give you the illusion of what this dish should really taste like!"

Ombu Grill - Salt Lake City, Midvale, Orem

"How I have went this long without Korean BBQ is beyond me. Ombu does all you can eat the right way. High quality cuts of meat that are cut to order. No beef that has been sitting out all day. The menu is huge with 50 items. Beyond the food, the experience is so fun, you cook everything at your table! Back to the dishes! I suggest the premium sliced steak, the marinated pork belly, and the beef short ribs to start! While you're waiting get an order of fried calamari and dip it in the house bbq sauce," says Chase.

Puerto Vallarta Mexican Grill - Taylorsville

Chase says, "Recently opened and already known for there Birria beef tacos that you dip in a broth! These tacos are Mexican cuisine French dip. What really has drawn me in many times is the seafood side of the menu!! If you haven't had Mexican seafood dishes you are missing out. I'd suggest starting first visit with the shrimp ceviche, I dream about this dish! So fresh and perfectly flavored, beyond that it's massive!! I always have leftovers. Botana mixta, it is everything wonderful about this cuisine; shrimp, scallop, octopus, and snail all cooked in lemon juice plus cooked shrimp!!"

If you'd like to follow Chase's foodie findings, please visit: Instagram @slcfoodie and on Facebook: Salt Lake Foodie.