We try chocolate made with ‘black, Icelandic lava salt’ and other unique ingredients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're into artisanal or specialty chocolate like the ones found at Caputo's Gourmet Market & Deli, you might recognize the Icelandic "bean to bar" company called Omnom.

The founder, Kjartan Gislason, came all the way from Iceland to Utah for Caputo's Chocolate Fest (which is sold out or we'd tell you how to get tickets). He brought with him a smorgasbord of his unique chocolate offerings, including a black bar made with lava salt from Iceland (the Black N' Burnt Barley bar) and one with rich coffee beans and Icelandic milk, which is known for it's full-fat purity, called, simply, Coffee + Milk.

Most flavors are available for purchase at Caputo's locations across the Salt Lake Valley. You can learn more at omnomchocolate.com.