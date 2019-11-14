Utah GOP gubernatorial candidates tout grassroots advantage over Huntsman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY — Three of the four Republican candidates for Governor of Utah said they are bringing something to the table that Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., is not—a connection with grassroots politics.

Lt. Governor Spencer Cox said he has the endorsement of 126 mayors throughout the State and our current governor, Gary Herbert.

“We’re proud to say that we have led the nation in private-sector job creation in the last three years,” said Cox.

Cox also said the unemployment rate in Utah has been below four percent for the last five and a half years - the longest period of prosperity in Utah history.

Successful entrepreneur Jeff Burningham said he’s made over 130,000 calls throughout the State.

While visiting southern Utah, Burningham said K-12 education is a huge topic he wants to take action on.

“We need to empower teachers to do what they love and know best, and we need choice in education,” said Burningham. “Choice creates competition and competition creates better results.”

Aimee Winder Newton has 25 years of local government experience and said she’s a fiscal conservative who has spent the past six years working on the State’s largest budget.

“I want to make sure we have a place where we’ll want our grandkids and our posterity to want to live,” said Newton. “Who has access to a great quality of life and the good things that Utah has to offer.”