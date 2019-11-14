Temperatures to stay above average in Utah ahead of cold front arriving this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY – Temperatures are running well-above average in Utah, and the weather is expected to stay dry and mild until Friday night.

A mostly dry cold front will move through Utah Friday night into Saturday morning, and that should lower temperatures by about 10 degrees along the Wasatch Front.

That will also weaken the inversion and likely lead to some improvement in air quality.

Several counties are seeing yellow (or "moderate") air quality: view the forecast for your area on the Department of Environmental Quality's page.

There is a slight chance of light snow over the northern mountains and southwest Wyoming Saturday morning, but the weather should stay dry elsewhere.

More active weather is possible by the middle of next week, but until the then the forecast is quiet.

Keep up-to-date with the latest breaking news and weather on Fox 13's website and mobile app.

Click here to download on all iOS devices.

Click here to download on all Android operating systems.