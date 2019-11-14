Provo K9 Officer ‘Trigger’ retires after 8 years of service

Posted 5:14 pm, November 14, 2019, by

PROVO, Utah—Provo Police Department K9 Officer, Trigger is retiring after eight years of serving the citizens of Provo.

Officer Trigger has been partnered with Officer Brough for 5 years and in those years, the two have been involved in nearly 100 presentations to schools across Provo.

In his career, Trigger has been deployed over 400 times for drug sniffs, with over 200 successful finds.

In a tweet, Provo Police Department thanked Trigger for his service to the city.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.