Police in Fort Duchesne ask for help locating missing woman

FORT DUCHESNE, Utah — The Bureau of Indian Affairs Fort Duchesne Police Department is asking for help finding a woman, saying they are concerned for her safety.

The department has been looking for Raisa Garfield since Tuesday night.

“She is not in any trouble, but we are concerned for her safety due to personal actions and comments,” the department states.

Anyone who sees the woman or who has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to call the BIA or their local police agency. Garfield is pictured below. Authorities did not give her age or any details about where she was last seen.