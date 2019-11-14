× Man accused of choking woman, assaulting police had prior warrants for domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY — Police say a man accused of severely choking a woman and attacking several police officers who responded has previous warrants for domestic violence.

Lt. Dave Cracroft with Salt Lake City Police said officers were called to an apartment complex at 756 North 900 West because a woman was running down the hall screaming “He is trying to kill me.”

Officers arrived and found the woman was conscious but said she had been severely choked and assaulted. The man accused of attacking her had taken her phone and her purse.

Officers found the man hiding in the back of a pickup truck.

Cracroft said the man resisted arrest and was bit by a K-9 several times but kept resisting until four officers were able to secure him and take him to a hospital to treat the bite wounds.

He faces charges that include aggravated assault, fleeing, resisting arrest, and four counts of assault on a police officer.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, has prior felony warrants related to domestic violence involving the same victim.

The woman refused medical treatment.

Support is available 24/7 in Utah for those dealing with domestic or intimate partner violence. Visit the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition online or call 1-800-897-5465 for resources and assistance. In an emergency, dial 911.