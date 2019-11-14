Jon Huntsman Jr. announces run for Utah Governor in 2020

SALT LAKE CITY — Jon Huntsman Jr. is running for Utah Governor in 2020.

Huntsman made the announcement Thursday morning, releasing a YouTube video about his decision to run.

“Utah is home, and it has been for a very long time, and will be for a very long time,” Huntsman begins. “We’ve served our country in the top two diplomatic posts in the world. Now we feel it is time to give back to our home state, again.”

Huntsman said the Beehive State needs to lead.

“Utah must stay ahead of the curve, ahead of the dysfunction in Washington to protect our state’s rights and our way of life,” Huntsman said. “…I believe that the most important thing we can do as people in the greatest state in America is to secure the future and secure opportunities—life, liberty and happiness—for the next generation of Utahns.”

He also said growth is the most pressing issue facing the state, whether in relation to the economy, education or air quality.

“We’re a hot state, and people want to be here,” he said. “Who wouldn’t want to live in the most beautiful state in America? Truly.”

Huntsman was governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009, when he resigned to become the United States ambassador of China. He then left the post to run for president of the United States in 2012. Huntsman, who most recently was the U.S ambassador to Russia, moved back to Utah in early October.

Huntsman will be joining a heavy Republican field in the race for Utah governor. Besides current Lt. Gov Spencer Cox, those running for the GOP nomination include businessman Jeff Burningham and Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton. Others considered to be running for the seat include Attorney General Sean Reyes, former Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes, retiring Rep. Rob Bishop, real estate executive Thomas Wright and businessman Spence Eccles.

