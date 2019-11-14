Is snoring keeping you awake? This is a great time of year to start sleeping better

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Snoring is often a red flag for sleep apnea. And, if it's untreated, sleep anpea has been linked to depression, anxiety, memory loss, high blood pressure and more.

A convenient home sleep study can help determine if snoring is causing low oxygen levels during sleep.

If it's determined you have it, you won't necessarily need to wear a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Machine) either.

Oral appliances can often be used as an alternative to CPAP. Oral appliances are similar in appearance to bleach trays or mouthpieces, and are not connected to any type of external apparatus, nor do they require masks that touch the face. In many cases, oral appliances have been proven to be a effective as CPAP machines in treating sleep apnea. Plus, oral appliances are small, comfortable and easily transportable.

Most medical insurance will help pay for oral appliances. This is a great time of year to come in to Sound Sleep Medical as deductibles have been met. Health Savings plans can also go towards oral appliances.

