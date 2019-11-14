How a survivor of abuse is now sharing her story to help others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At at 15, Tiffany Barnes says he was legally emancipated from her parents after escaping abuse.

At age 16, she decided it was time for her to help others take a stand against abuse like she had. So, Tiffany started S.H.A.R.E. (Sharing Hope for the Abused through Resilience and Empowerment). It originally started as a support group in her local high school, with just about 10 kids who gathered together to encourage each other, do homework together, or simply to lend an ear in times of need. It was a space where Tiffany's peers could feel safe.

Ten years later that little support group has gained so much momentum, it became a 501(c)3 non-profit that supports men, women and children across the state of Utah. It assists abuse survivors in learning how to become resilient and empowered, and works to reverse the cycle of abuse one person at a time.

If yo'd like to help share the movement, please visit: sharethemovement.org.