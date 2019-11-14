Three children found safe following Amber Alert in Montana

Posted 3:53 pm, November 14, 2019, by , Updated at 04:14PM, November 14, 2019

GREAT FALLS, MT. — Three children were found safe and two people are in custody following an Amber Alert in Montana. In a Facebook post, The Cascade Sheriff’s Office confirmed the children were found safe in Idaho.

The Cascade Sheriff’s Office was searching for Tony Demontigny, 1; Lianna Demontigny, 3; and Realynn Demontigny, 5.

Officials believed the children were possibly taken during the night by their non-custodial parents with a history of drug use and violence. Tony Demontigny and Ellaura Wright are suspected of taking the children.

The couple was believed to be driving a blue Chevrolet Tahoe with a Montana license plate number 222599B. Their cell phone was last pinged near Salmon, Idaho and is believed to be traveling as a caravan.

