Altabank may be the largest bank in Utah you haven’t heard of until now

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Until recently, Altabank did business under three different names: Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank and People's Town and Country Bank. Between these, they have a history going back over 100 years.

But, they found some customers weren't comfortable bringing them their business because they thought they were too small. They'd hear phrases like "You're just in American Fork", or "You're Just in Lewiston".

By renaming themselves Altabank and clarifying their mission "To Be The Best Bank for Your Business" really speaks to the size, experience and ability to support complex small and mid-size business needs that they have been delivering for more than a century.

With 26 branches from St. George, Utah to Preston, Idaho, Altabank is a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals. Altabank offers expertise and guidance on sales, acquisitions, business counseling, financing and exit strategies, to name a few. And, they do business and solve problems across the desk, looking people in the eye instead of just running applications through a machine.

As a community bank in Utah, Altabank has a big impact on the Utah economy and the people who live here. For example, between 2018 and 2019 they fulfilled 132 SBA loans totaling $88M. Their community development loan program helped small businesses create and retain 4546 jobs from 2017-2019.

And, in 2018, Altabank completed 908 loans for building single-family homes with a combined total of $457M. That means, they funded seven percent of the new homes built last year and contributed 12.5 percent of the total value of those homes.

For more information and to find a branch new you please visit: Altabank.com.