A Utah veteran is getting the gift of wheels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ken Garff Automotive has a long history of honoring veterans, and they have a long list of family members and employees who are veterans.

Now, they're giving away a vehicle to a Utah veteran! They worked with the Military Warriors Support Foundation to provide a payment-free vehicle to a combat-wounded veteran. This is part of their Transportation4Heroes program.

In today's world, having a vehicle is necessary to function for most families. In addition to the payment-free vehicle, the veteran will also receive one year of financial mentoring to support ongoing financial success. Ken Garff Automotive has joined with Wells Fargo, which provides a financial mentoring program to help these veterans pay off debt more easily because they don't have to worry about a car payment and increase credit scores.

The veteran will be given the keys on Friday, November 15 at 1 pm at Ken Garff Executive Offices, 111 E. Broadway in Salt Lake City -- everyone's invited to be there!

Then, at halftime of the University of Utah football game on Saturday, November 16, the vehicle will be presented to the veteran as fans cheer him and his family on.

You can find more about this wonderful program at Militarywarriors.org and Kengarff.com.