A double amputee finishes the Ironman!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sidney Smith is a father of four, a husband, a double amputee and a tri-athlete!

He lost both of his legs to a degenerative nerve disorder a few years ago after years of trying braces and even surgeries to help his condition. He decided amputation was the best answer to help him move!

And move he is. Shortly after the amputations, he starting learning how to walk with his prosthetics. Then, he started swimming again. And, within a few months he was biking and even running. He worked his way up to to running in a 5K, a half-Ironman and recently completed his first Ironman (the long-distance triathlon consisting of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 mile run).

Being from Vernal, the city congratulated Sidney Smith by giving him a key to the city.