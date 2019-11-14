4 Steps to Thanksgiving turkey perfection!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's Food & Drug says if you follow these four steps, your turkey will be mouth-watering good for Thanksgiving dinner.

1. Use a digital thermometer. Place thermometer in the thickest part of the breast, not touching the bone, while roasting. Roast to 155 degrees. The turkey will reach 165 as it rests. More on that later.

2. Completely thaw the turkey before cooking for even cooking. The best way is in the fridge. This can take 4-7 days, so plan ahead. For a quick thaw, place under cold, continuously running water, for about 2 hours. Never thaw at room temperature.

3. Brine the Turkey. Brining is the best way to introduce flavor deep into the meat. A basic brine is 2 gallons of water, 2 cups kosher salt, 1 cup sugar. This should be done overnight in the fridge, and remember to rinse the brine off and re-season the turkey before roasting.

4. Rest the Turkey 30 minutes before slicing. This is important for a juicy finished product.

For more recipes and cooking tips, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.