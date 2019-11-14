21 sex offenders arrested in four-month period after SLC Police conduct compliance checks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- The latest numbers show there are nearly 8,700 registered sex offenders in the state of Utah, and about a quarter of those are incarcerated.

That leaves more than 5,200 registered sex offenders in our communities, and they must abide by certain terms and conditions in order to be there.

And there is no central clearinghouse agency to check on the status of those offenders, leaving it up to each individual police department to do so.

Over a recent four-month period, Salt Lake City Police conducted 142 compliance and residence checks on registered sex offenders.

Most were in compliance, but 21 offenders were not and wound up being arrested.

Det. Greg Wilking, SLC PD, said this is something they do on a regular basis to try to keep communities safe.

"The numbers show that the majority of them have been in compliance, and we're gonna hold accountable those that aren't in compliance," he said. "So if they end up on that list, for whatever reason, they do need to follow the rules and be in compliance—otherwise they would face an arrest."

If you are on the sex offender registry and not incarcerated, you need to have a current file on where you’re living and what vehicles you own or have access to.

There are also often conditions relating to how close those individuals may reside in relation to schools or parks.

Police said the rules not only help them know where these folks are, but it allows them quick access to check on individuals when a crime is committed in their area.

It is an ongoing process that each department deals with on a regular basis.